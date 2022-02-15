Rudy Giuliani is now expected to cooperate with the Jan. 6 commission

Members of the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection have spoken with Rudy Giuliani about testifying, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump’s former attorney and close ally was central to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and was a key figure inthe president’sfirst impeachment trial.

Giuliani received a subpoena to appear before the committee last month. The commission has subpoenaed at least 80 people to testify, according to NPR.

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro was subpoenaed last week. He’s previously signaled “executive privilege” as a reason not to cooperate.

Speaking on MSNBC in January, Navarro justified measures to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“We had over a hundred Congressmen and Senators on Capitol Hill [on January 6th] ready to implement the sweep. We were going to challenge the results of the election in six battleground states,” Navarro told MSNBC.

NPR Congressional Reporter Claudia Grisales joins us for the latest on the investigation.

