We are looking for a Director of Grants Programs

Seeking qualified applicants for a Director of Grant Programs (Community Development Manager) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Director of Grant Programs (Community Development Manager)

Deadline for submission is March 11, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Director of Grant Programs Department: Grants

Employment Type: Full-Time Reports to: Executive Director

Location: Charleston

Director of Grant Programs

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for individuals to fill a full-time Director of Grant Programs position. The director is responsible for all aspects of the grant programs for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, including but not limited to developing, planning, directing, supervising and administering grant projects. This position is responsible for writing major grant applications, coordination of all grant applications, post-award budget development, support for staff in charge of grant-funded projects, search and notification of opportunities for external sources of funding, and general oversight of grant development. The Director serves as a liaison with community members, funding source program and contract officers, national resource developers, and community organizations.

The director reports to WVPB Executive Director. The position will be in the Charleston office. Some travel is required.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Principles of grant writing, grant management, and partnership development.

- Practices of grant administration, including funding sources, administrative requirements, cost principles and state and federal regulations.

- Budget planning and development, proposal development, assembly and submission.

- Principles and practices of financial management.

- Principles of public and non-profit administration.

- Principles and practices of personnel supervision, training, and performance evaluation.

- Correct and accurate English usage, spelling, grammar, and punctuation

- Applicable uses of work processing, spreadsheet and database software packages.

- Pertinent federal, state, and local laws, codes, and regulations relating to grant writing, administration and management.

- Oversee and participate in the management of a comprehensive resource development and grant management program.

- Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with funding agencies, auditors and community.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university preferred.

Five (5) years of recent grant development and monitoring experience, OR

Five (5) years of recent experience in marketing, finance, community relations, and/or fundraising and development, OR

Any combination of experience in the areas of grant development, grant monitoring, marketing, finance, community relations, fundraising or development equivalent to five (5) years.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.