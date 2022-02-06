© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Sunday Puzzle: Terrible twos

By Will Shortz
Published February 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST
On-air challenge: Last Wednesday, Feb. 2, was abbreviated as 2/2/22. And the 22nd this month will be 2/22/22. So I've brought a puzzle based on "2." Every answer today is a word or name that ends in the syllable "2," in any spelling.

Ex. Language group of southern Africa --> BANTU
1. Design made with ink on the skin
2. Temporary shelter with a slanted roof (hyph.)
3. Noisy parrot with a decorative crest
4. Unplanned or off-the-cuff, as remarks
5. Along with the Tutsi ethnic group, one of the main ethnic groups in Rwanda
6. In ___ (as originally found)
7. Classic 1922 silent horror film
8. South Pacific island nation NE of Australia
9. Town in Mali whose name is sometimes used to designate any remote place
10. Boxing combination consisting of a left and a right (hyph.)
11. Social movement whose name starts with a hashtag

Last week's challenge: Think of a familiar two-word phrase meaning "to fight." Change the third letter of each word to get two new words that are opposites of each other.

Challenge answer: Wage and war --> wane and wax

Winner: Jim Howe from Manlius, N.Y.

This week's challenge: What language in seven letters can be spelled using the letters on three consecutives keys on a telephone? It's a language you would probably recognize, but not one that many people can speak.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
