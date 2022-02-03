© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup — International

Published February 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Sochi.
Russia and the U.S. continue to send supplies to forces positioned around the Russian border with Ukraine. The U.S. has sent 500 tons of defensive equipment to the region so far. Meanwhile, Russia has sent stores of blood to the border.

The diplomacy surrounding the potential Russia/Ukraine conflict has been fraught. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to goad Russia into conflict. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow this week. He returned from his trip calling Russian demands of NATO reasonable and calling sanctions pointless.

New guidance from U.S. Treasury states that American banks can now transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian reasons without fear of violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

