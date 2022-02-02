© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The pandemic is taking a toll on parents of young children

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST
GettyImages-1365190074

We’ve hit year three of the pandemic. By now, many of us have experienced some form of burnout or anxiety caused by living through a global health crisis.

For parents with young children, that anxiety has been compounded by the stress that accompanies school closures and childcare shortages.

Additionally, children under 5 are the last demographic in the U.S. unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that might change soon as Pfizer and its partners at BioNTech are expected to file a submission for emergency use of its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for a regimen for children under 5. 

We talk about the challenges that come with vaccinating children. And we examine the psychological toll the pandemic has taken on parents with young kids.

Arfie Ghedi
