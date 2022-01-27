© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wajahat Ali on America, being Muslim in America, and being the unofficial spokesperson for being Mus

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST
Wajahat-Ali-author-photo

Wajahat Ali has been in the public eye for decades now.

He’sa writer, attorney, and a publicspeaker. He’s also found himself more than once playing the role of unofficial spokesman for what it means to be Muslim in America.

In his new book, “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American,” Ali unpacks that role.

And he uses stories from his own life – from growing up in a Pakistani household in California to being in college in America after 9/11 – to explore the dangers of Islamophobia and racism. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now