The voting rights bill failed in the Senate. Here&#8217;s what the Democrats are doing next.

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST
A view of the U.S. Capitol on a Wednesday evening in Washington, DC.
Wednesday evening, Democrats – unsurprisingly – lost the fight over the filibuster and the fight over a federal voting rights bill

After hours of passionate debate, the fate of the legislation was sealed in a slim vote: 52 to 48. 

This marks the latest blow to President Joe Biden’s agenda. 

What does this mean for the future of voting rights? And what does it say about how things get done on the Hill?

