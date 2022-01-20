Wednesday evening, Democrats – unsurprisingly – lost the fight over the filibuster and the fight over a federal voting rights bill.

After hours of passionate debate, the fate of the legislation was sealed in a slim vote: 52 to 48.

U.S. Senate FAILS to change filibuster rules, 52-48.

60-vote threshold remains intact. pic.twitter.com/mMB3pzLqZ9

— CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2022

This marks the latest blow to President Joe Biden’s agenda.

What does this mean for the future of voting rights? And what does it say about how things get done on the Hill?

