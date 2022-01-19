We are looking for a TV Operations Manager

Seeking qualified applicants for a Technical Analyst 3 (Television Operations Manager) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Technical Analyst 3 (Television Operations Manager)

Deadline for submission is February 18, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Television Operations Manager

Department: TV & Radio Programming

Direct Report: Director of Programming

Location: Beckley

Employment Type: Full-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Television Operations Manager

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time position of Television Operations Manager. Under general supervision the individual will perform the following duties.



Manage a staff of 3 full-time and 1 part-time master control operators, who are responsible for the daily broadcast of three statewide television streams.

Be responsible for the broadcast of all television streams.

Maintain WVPB’s Network Operations Center for Television.

Trouble shoot technical issues that may arise from broadcast.

Be responsible for the automation system that runs the television broadcasts, including maintenance, installation, and upgrades to the system.

Manage the transfer of video files and have them prepared for broadcast, ensuring they meet all broadcast standards in video, audio, and closed captions.

Make sure the satellite system for receiving and delivering programming is operational and troubleshoot issues that may arise.

Ensure that live broadcasts on TV, both nationally and locally, are coordinated and ensure all technical aspects are prepared in advance.

Work with the Programming and Traffic departments to ensure all scheduled programming airs on the times and dates scheduled.

Work with local cable and satellite companies in the event of issues receiving our content.

Work toward improving the infrastructure of TV master control as new technology arises, including the expansion of livestreaming the local broadcast and other WVPB content.

Be familiar with EAS rules and procedures.

Perform IT functions that are necessary to the broadcast of WVPB’s three television streams.

Other duties as assigned.



Required Skills

Formal electronic training in broadcast electronics, or the equivalent experience gained through on-the-job training is helpful, but not required.

Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming

Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control, and operation of telecommunications systems.

Ability to analyze equipment malfunctions, determine the parts needed, and the length of time for repairs.

Performing routine maintenance on equipment and determining when and what kind of maintenance as needed.

Job requires being reliable, responsible, and dependable, and fulfilling obligations.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.