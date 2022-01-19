We are looking for a News Director

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Manager (News Director) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Cultural Program Manager (News Director)

Deadline for submission is February 18, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: News Director

Department: News Department

Direct Report: Executive Director

Location: Charleston

Employment Type: Full-Time

News Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time position of News Director. Under general supervision the individual will perform the following duties. The News Director is the strategic leader and chief editor of WVPB’s journalism operation, overseeing news staff, production, and output of journalism on all platforms. The News Director leads and manages the planning, production and presentation of the news, supervises the news department staff, serves as a member of the organization’s leadership team to support the mission, and reports to the Executive Director.

The News Director has the responsibility and understanding of news planning, reporting, editing, and production. The news Director helps to define and maintain ethical, editorial, artistic, and technical standards for broadcast news programs. The News director is responsible for the journalistic integrity of all station activities and platforms.

The successful candidate will have experience in producing journalism for a variety of different platforms but with strong emphasis in quality audio work.

This position will supervise several full-time staff and several part-time positions as well. WVPB’s news team is located throughout the mountain state, including Morgantown, Wheeling, Shepherdstown, and the headquarters in Charleston, WV. A strong work ethic and collaboration will be key functions of this position.

Primary Functions/ Duties

Editorial Planning, Scheduling, Editing

News Strategy

Editorial Integrity and Quality Standards Control

Coverage Planning and Implementation

Administration of Personnel, Budget, Technology

Management Administration

Community Relations and Support

Community Engagement

Collaboration

Required Skills

Knowledge and familiarity with West Virginia community and issues

Experience in digital journalism content creation

Experience and/or knowledge of video production

Experience with news – related community engagement initiatives

Experience with news-related live events

Experience leading organizational culture change

Demonstrated ability/ skills as a news editor

Experience in public media

Experience in multi-platform production

Must be able to work flexible hours

Ability to make quick command decisions

Excellent written and verbal skills, including quick, concise writing, and a probing but respectful interview technique.

Excellent leadership skills and the ability to mentor, motivate and effectively edit work of journalists and students.

Required Qualifications

A four-year degree in journalism – or equivalent – required. Minimum three years full-time professional experience in journalism – preferably in a multi-platform news environment.

Familiarity with public media news programming standards and values. Successful candidate will possess broad knowledge of local and regional issues. Must have the ability to work within a live program environment. Must have experience in broadcast production, web content, news writing, and news editing. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Preferred skills include on-line research, multimedia production, word and spreadsheet processing and operation of light office equipment. Must have excellent memory for details, be able to meet daily deadlines under potentially stressful conditions and deal effectively with multiple competing tasks.

At least seven years of professional journalism experience and deep knowledge of the ethics and practice of journalism.

At least 5 years of editorial experience, with at least two years in news management.

Experience editing enterprise, in-depth, long-form journalism on radio and digital platforms.

Deep understanding of the purposes and mission of public media; public media journalism experience highly desirable.

Demonstrate supervisory skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees, other agencies, the community, and the public

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.