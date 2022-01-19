We are looking for a Director of Engineering and IT

Seeking qualified applicants for a Technical Analyst Senior (Director of Engineering and IT) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Technical Analyst Senior (Director of Engineering and IT)

Deadline for submission is February 18, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Director of Engineering and IT

Department: Engineering and IT

Direct Report: Executive Director

Location: Charleston

Employment Type: Full-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Director of Engineering and IT

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time position of Director of Engineering and IT. Under general supervision the individual will perform the following duties.

Manage a staff of broadcast engineers and IT professionals.

Maintain the broadcast structure of WVPB’s statewide radio and television networks.

Supervise IT functions within WVPB, including but not limited to computer/network operations, equipment for broadcast and general duties, internet connectivity, and general software used for the business of the organization.

Ensure that all of WVPB’s broadcast meets deadlines on all FCC requirements, including but not limited to renewal of broadcast licenses, establishing new broadcast frequencies, construction permits, permissions for upgrades, etc.

Work with local satellite and cable companies to ensure our content is delivered to viewers.

Supervise the work of IT to ensure our radio and video streams remain operational.

Dial in satellite frequencies for broadcast and production, including the statewide satellite feed of the West Virginia Lottery to all TV stations in the state.

Manage the finances and purchasing necessary for the maintenance and upgrade of the WVPB broadcast infrastructure.

Troubleshoot issues that may arise with the delivery of the WVPB radio and/or TV signals.

Must have knowledge of FCC rules and regulations for Television & Radio Broadcasters.

Other duties as assigned.



Required Skills

- Formal electronic training in broadcast electronics, or the equivalent experience gained through on-the-job training is helpful, but not required.

- Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming

- Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control, and operation of telecommunications systems.

- Ability to analyze equipment malfunctions, determine the parts needed, and the length of time for repairs.

- Performing routine maintenance on equipment and determining when and what kind of maintenance as needed.

- Job requires being reliable, responsible, and dependable, and fulfilling obligations.

- Ability to maintain effective working relationships

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.