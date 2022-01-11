© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the end of the child tax credit means for childhood poverty

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
Parents and caregivers rally to urge passage of the Build Back Better legislation to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit that will expire.
Parents and caregivers rally to urge passage of the Build Back Better legislation to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit that will expire.

The advanced child tax credit is ending this month. Families will have to pay for rent, food, and child care without that help from the federal government.

The credit, however, was never meant to be temporary. But since Congress chose not to save it after the failure to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, December was the last month families received that monthly few hundred dollars.

As a part of our listener-suggested series, we talk about how the child tax credit could have been the key to ending childhood poverty for millions of Americans.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now