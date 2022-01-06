Listen: Ani DiFranco has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week from our Best Of 2021-Part Two episode

This week's episode looks back on more of our favorite performances from 2021, including sets from Ani DiFranco, Ruthie Foster, Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius, Curtis McMurtry, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil.

For our Song of the Week, we've chosen Ani Difranco's engaging performance of her song "Simultaneously," which appears on her recent Righteous Babe release Revolutionary Love, recorded at The Clay Center here in our home-town of Charleston, W.Va.

We'll also revisit performances by Ruthie Foster and Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius, both from a show we recorded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C. this past fall. Rounding out the special are sets from Ireland's Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil, and Austin based songwriter Curtis McMurtry.

1 of 5 — Ruthie Foster performing on Mountain Stage at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Ruthie Foster performs during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 2 of 5 Josh Saul/ Mountain Stage 3 of 5 — Susan O'Neill Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22. Brian Blauser 4 of 5 — Curtis McMurtry Brian Blauser 5 of 5 — Ani DiFranco 2021 Ani DiFranco on Mountain Stage in 2021 Brian Blauser

