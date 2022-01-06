Listen: Ani DiFranco has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week from our Best Of 2021-Part Two episode
This week's episode looks back on more of our favorite performances from 2021, including sets from Ani DiFranco, Ruthie Foster, Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius, Curtis McMurtry, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil.
For our Song of the Week, we've chosen Ani Difranco's engaging performance of her song "Simultaneously," which appears on her recent Righteous Babe release Revolutionary Love, recorded at The Clay Center here in our home-town of Charleston, W.Va.
We'll also revisit performances by Ruthie Foster and Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius, both from a show we recorded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C. this past fall. Rounding out the special are sets from Ireland's Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil, and Austin based songwriter Curtis McMurtry.
Tune in on these NPR Music stations starting Friday, January 7 and be sure to check out our Live Show Schedule so you can make plans to join us in 2022.