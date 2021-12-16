© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
job_postings.png
Job Postings
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

We're Looking For A News Reporter To Join Our Team

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Lalena Price
Published December 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST
Hiring NEWS REPORTER.jpg
WVPB

Seeking qualified applicants to be a News Reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:
Kristina Dodd
600 Capitol Street
Charleston, WV 25301
kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:
Community Development Specialist 2 (News Reporter)

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Description

Title: News Reporter
Department: News
Employment Type: Full-Time Reports to: News Director
Location: Morgantown

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

News Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking to fill a full-time News Reporter position to cover state and regional news with the ability to write stories for our website and produce stories for our daily radio newscasts.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

  • Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.
  • Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team are essential to maintain high journalistic standards.
  • Ability to maintain effective working relationships.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Experience directly related to news, investigative and feature reporting, digital audio editing, studio and field recording is desirable.

A background in journalism is preferable but not required. Two to three years of relevant work experience is preferred.

Compensation:
Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Pressroom
