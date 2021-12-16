Fresh Air Weekend: Mel Brooks; Kieran Culkin

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mel Brooks says his only regret as a comedian is the jokes he didn't tell: Brooks wrote countless edgy jokes over the years, but he doesn't regret any of them. He calls comedy his "delicious refuge" from the world. "I hide in humor," he says. His new memoir is All About Me!

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' will make you believe in movies again: This is the first musical Spielberg's ever made, but he proves a natural: Few other American filmmakers have a more instinctive sense of rhythm and visual flow, or more direct access to your emotions.

Kieran Culkin is having fun with 'Succession' — and he hopes you are too: Culkin plays one of three siblings vying for control of a media empire: "This guy grew up never having to suffer consequences, and so he doesn't really know what that means to suffer consequences."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

