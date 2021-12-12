A $768 billion defense bill passed the House last week. This was $24 billion bigger than what President Joe Biden had asked for. Now, it’s going to the Senate

The bill enjoyed mostly bipartisanship support, but a lot was dropped in at the end that Democrats don’t love.

The United States already spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia combined.

Where is all this money going? And how could shifting national security concerns impact the future of military spending?

