The Omicron Variant Prompted International Travel Restrictions. How Well Do They Work?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST
The Biden administration is planning to announce tighter restrictions for travelers flying into the United States, including requiring a negative test for COVID-19 one day ahead of travel, in response to the new Omicron variant.

Countries worldwide are scrambling to address the spread of the omicron variant and part of their response has included a range of travel restrictions.

The U.S. has restricted travel from a number of countries in Southern Africa. Similar restrictions have been made by countries in Europe and Asia despite the variant first being identified in Europe. The World Health Organization is also urging those age 60 or over and other vulnerable people to avoid air travel.

What do these new rules mean? And how effective are these travel advisories?

Arfie Ghedi
