We're looking for an IT Specialist

West Virginia Public Broadcasting, an award-winning statewide public media organization, is seeking a highly motivated individual to join our team as an Information Technology (IT) Specialist. The IT Specialist will help our IT team modernize our server and storage infrastructure in support of our media production and broadcasting efforts. Some travel will be required.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

- Installation and maintenance of Microsoft Windows Server operating systems

- Installation and maintenance of Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices

- Networking fundamentals

- Backup and disaster recovery policies and solutions

- Maintaining and upgrading server hardware

- Knowledge of storage systems, devices, and solutions

Specific Skills:

- Install and maintain a two node Windows Server 2016 Cluster

- Connect to multiple subnets

- Employ NIC teaming on cluster

- Program Link Aggregation (LAG) on network switches

- Use Ethernet trunking on cluster to switch connections

- Use an Enterprise NAS unit as primary storage for the cluster

- Configure high availability

- Implement backup and disaster recovery policies and procedures for the cluster

- Configure Windows Cluster as a Hyper-V host

- Build and configure virtual machines

- Transfer virtual machines from one system to another

- Backup / restore virtual machines

- Configure multiple Enterprise NAS units to build a storage network

- Analyze and document current storage systems to move files / information from current storage systems to new storage network

- Analyze and choose disaster recovery and backup solutions – implement on new storage network

Experience

Three years of experience as an Information Technology technician in a production, non-support environment.

One-year experience in the following areas:

Windows Servers:

- Installation and maintenance of the Windows Server operating system

- Installation and configuration of the following roles: web / ftp server, Distributed File System (DFS), Clustering, Active Directory Federated Services, and Hyper-V

Networking:

- Local Area Networking

- Wide Area Networking

- Switch and router configuration including IP subnetting

Storage:

- Installation and maintenance of NAS devices

- Installation and maintenance of Storage networks

Configuration and maintenance of:

- Microsoft Distributed File System (DFS)

- Microsoft DFS Replication (DFS-R)

- Microsoft Storage Replication (SR)

- RSync

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Education – Four-year college degree in Information Systems or a related field.

Certifications – the following certifications are highly desirable:

- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) – Routing and Switching

- Microsoft Storage and High Availability with Windows Server, course MS-10971

- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) Windows Server 2012 (or later)

Substitutions – Experience may be substituted for education or certifications as follows:

- One year of appropriate experience may substitute for one year of education

- Two years of appropriate experience may substitute for a listed certification

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:

Information Systems Specialist 1 (IT Specialist)

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Title: Information Technology (IT) Specialist

Department: IT

Location: Charleston, WV

Employment Type: Full-Time