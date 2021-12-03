We're looking for a Financial Assistant

Financial Assistant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Financial Assistant position. This position would support to the Financial Office performing administrative duties as assigned by the Chief Financial Officer including assisting with audit preparation. The finance assistant is responsible for the day-to-day tasks in a financial department. They are responsible for ensuring that the organization has their bookkeeping for budgets and taxes. Some of the jobs titles that a finance assistant could grow into are financial analyst and accountant.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

All office duties and responsibilities included but not limited to:



Assisting with audit preparations

Enter financial data into the system

Filing

Processing Invoices

Reporting/ preparing a balance sheet

Updating financial records/ Assist with the preparation of monthly financial reports

Great attention to detail

Knowledge of Excel and Excel functions

Great organizational skills

Top of the line math abilities

Time management skills

Ability to work independently and on a team

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or GED equivalent.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) salaried position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Title: Financial Assistant

Department: Finance

Employment Type: Full-Time

Location: Beckley

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Specialist (Financial Assistant) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below: Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Cultural Program Specialist (Financial Assistant)

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

