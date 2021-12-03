We're looking for a Financial Assistant
This position would support to the Financial Office performing administrative duties as assigned by the Chief Financial Officer including assisting with audit preparation.
Financial Assistant
West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Financial Assistant position. This position would support to the Financial Office performing administrative duties as assigned by the Chief Financial Officer including assisting with audit preparation. The finance assistant is responsible for the day-to-day tasks in a financial department. They are responsible for ensuring that the organization has their bookkeeping for budgets and taxes. Some of the jobs titles that a finance assistant could grow into are financial analyst and accountant.
Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
All office duties and responsibilities included but not limited to:
- Assisting with audit preparations
- Enter financial data into the system
- Filing
- Processing Invoices
- Reporting/ preparing a balance sheet
- Updating financial records/ Assist with the preparation of monthly financial reports
- Great attention to detail
- Knowledge of Excel and Excel functions
- Great organizational skills
- Top of the line math abilities
- Time management skills
- Ability to work independently and on a team
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
High School diploma or GED equivalent.
Compensation:
Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) salaried position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.
Title: Financial Assistant
Department: Finance
Employment Type: Full-Time
Location: Beckley
Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Specialist (Financial Assistant) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below: Kristina Dodd
600 Capitol Street
Charleston, WV 25301
kdodd@wvpublic.org
Applicant subject line must read as follows: Cultural Program Specialist (Financial Assistant)
Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022
West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer