We're looking for a Director of Video Production

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Director of Video Production position. This person is responsible for telling West Virginia’s true story through video. The position oversees the creation of all video content for WVPB and West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s online platforms.

This senior management position leads a team of award-winning producers to produce documentaries about West Virginia and Appalachia, public affairs programs such as “The Legislature Today,” educational programs and videos for use in schools, and events such as live performances of “Mountain Stage.” This position reports to the WVPB Executive Director.



Oversee the creation of original video content, both on-air and online.

Supervise and train video producers to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and quality.

Evaluate proposals for video programming from both internal and external sources.

Set and manage production budgets for video projects.

Manage production personnel and resources between several different projects at any given time.

Set the strategic direction of WVPB as a member of its Leadership Team of senior managers.

Ensure WVPB complies with all applicable FCC, federal and state regulations.

Keep abreast of all technologies needed to stay current in video production and digital media.

Have a solid understanding and experience in using technologies to produce video content.

Perform other duties as assigned.



Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Experience in and knowledge of all aspects of video production

- Deep understanding of video equipment – cameras, editing systems, etc., both current and from the last 15 years

- Current knowledge of video editing software and practices

- Excellent oral and written communication skills

- Ability to lead and teach employees

- Understanding of the changes in the video industry and how to take advantage of them

- Broad knowledge of regional issues and current events

- Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1. At least 10 years’ experience in video production

2. At least 5 years of management or supervisory experience

3. A deep understanding and love of public media

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Seeking qualified applicants for a Administrative Services Manager 2 (Director of Video Production) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Director of Video Production

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Title: Director of Video Production

Department: Production

Employment Type: Full-Time