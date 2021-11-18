We're Looking For A New Education Director

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Manager (Education Director) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below: Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Cultural Program Manager (Education Director)

Deadline for submission is December 15, 2021. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: Education Director

Department: Education

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports to: Executive Director

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Education Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Education Director position. The director is responsible for all aspects of the Education Program for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The director will work in concert with the leadership of the organization to develop and execute the program's vision. The director will supervise staff assigned to carry out specific roles within the department and work in concert with other departments to secure funding for the ongoing outreach of the Education Department. The director also will be responsible for reporting required data and overseeing any expansion of programs.

Additionally, the Education Director will:



Provide technical assistance and event support to libraries already participating in the Inquire Within Program in addition to the oncoming libraries joining the program.

Create and develop lesson plans using WVPB content standards and PBS LearningMedia Resources for schools, libraries, after-school programs, and community events.

Develop and provide PBS workshops for professional development using LearningMedia and PBS Kids Resources. This includes but is not limited to libraries, teachers, schools, after-school networks, or other community partners.

Explore and develop opportunities for summer programming and other education initiatives with participating libraries, schools, and other partners across the state.

The director reports to WVPB Executive Director. The position will be in the Charleston office. Some travel is required.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of supervisory and administrative principles

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Ability to prepare and present written and oral reports and presentations

Ability to organize and coordinate events.

Ability to evaluate existing programs and make recommendations to implement, improve and revise programs.

Ability to develop maintain good working relationships with a wide variety of organizations, agencies and individuals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university. Master’s degree preferred. Education certification required. A background in education and curriculum development and 5+ years’ experience in the classroom.

COMPENSATION

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.