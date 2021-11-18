© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Listen: Stephanie Lambring's powerful "Pretty," is our Song of the Week from Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published November 18, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST
Stephanie Lambring, performing on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage
Hear Stephanie Lambring's entire performance starting this Friday on Mountain Stage.

This weeks premiere broadcast of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features bluegrass favorites The SteelDrivers, Pokey Lafarge, alt-pop songwriter Seth Glier, country-tinged songwriter Stephanie Lambring and fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams. Listen starting this Friday on these NPR stations to hear the entire show, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you don’t miss a note.

Our Song of the Week comes from Nashville based songwriter Stephanie Lambring. A confessional song with vivid imagery, “Pretty" appears on Lambring's enthralling debut album Autonomy.
.

Stephanie Lambring - "Pretty," performed live on Mountain Stage
Nashville-based singer songwriter Stephanie Lambring performs a song from her debut album, "Autonomy", recorded live on Mountain Stage.
Stephanie Lambring on Mountain Stage

We’re also treated to a powerful set from The SteelDrivers, who performed some of their best-loved songs from their catalog and some new songs from their latest on Rounder Records, Bad For You. Retro-tinged songwriter Pokey LaFarge spent his time during the pandemic working on songs from his latest, available on New West Records, called In The Blossom Of The Shade, and he performs some songs from that release in a special solo performance. Multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier joins us for the third time, accompanied by violinist Kelly Halloran, for another powerful performance of songs from his latest, The Coronation.

Innovative guitarist Yasmin Williams, whose path to her primary instrument started with Guitar Hero 2, has a sound that you may not think can come from just one person. She builds sonic landscapes using her unique fingerstyle approach, as well as a string hammer (dulcimer style!) and some tap shoes. Look for some videos of her soon on our LiveSessions Channel. Her album on Spinster Sounds is called Urban Driftwood.

1 of 5  — The SteelDrivers on Mountain Stage
Bluegrass greats The SteelDrivers perform on Mountain Stage in 2021. This episode hits stations starting November 19
Amos Perrine
2 of 5  — Pokey LaFarge
Pokey LaFarge performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Hear the show staring Nov. 19 on our affiliates.
Amos Perrine
3 of 5  — Seth Glier By Amos Perrine
Seth Glier joins us this week, along with Kelly Halloran. Listen starting November 19.
Amos Perrine
4 of 5  — Yasmin Williams on Mountain Stage
Guitarist Yasmin Williams on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Amos Perrine
5 of 5  — Finale Song 11-7-21
Artists gather with host Kathy Mattea for the finale song of this week's episode. Hear the show starting November 19 on our affiliate stations.
Amos Perrine

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
