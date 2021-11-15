150 Years Of American Comics, From Uncle Sam To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Political cartoonist Thomas Nast is often credited with popularizing the image of Uncle Sam — a mid-19th-century cartoon personification of the U.S. government.

Fast forward 150 years, the comic industry is more than alive and well.

Graphic novel sales are booming. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the film adaptations of Marvel Comics, originating in 1939 — encompasses more than 20 blockbusters.

How did we get here?

In “American Comics: A History,” author Jeremy Dauber chronicles the interplay of American comics and American values over the last 150 years.

The story of American comics is the story of America’s last 150 years: the development, growth, and transformation of cherished American institutions, cultures, and practices, and comics’ frequently central role in their business and their appeal. It’s a political story of how a long-marginalized, at times even despised medium helped shape American thought and action. It’s the story of a changing American audience: of American immigrants and American fears, American ideals and American anxieties, all in word-and-image form, a perfect vehicle for addressing contemporary issues.

We talk with Dauber about the evolving landscape of American comics.

