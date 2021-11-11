© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Against The Pain: The Opioid Crisis And Medication Access

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published November 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST
Tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Over the past 10 years, the CDC found more than 500,000 Americans died from a drug overdose involving painkillers. Doctors and pharmacists are now under increased pressure to reduce the amount of opioid drugs they prescribe to their patients.

They’re using technology to address the problem.

The software NarxCare is used by thousands of hospitals and pharmacies across the country, distilling information from states’ drug databases and creating profiles of patients. Their algorithm is designed to identify individuals who may be at risk for drug addiction and overdoses.

But is new technology locking patients out of pain medication they may need?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Chris Remington
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now