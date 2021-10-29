The News Roundup — International

It’s been a big week for the Vatican. President Joe Biden is meeting with Pope Francis as both are being targeted by conservative members of their respective structures. The pope has also agreed to visit Canada following revelations concerning the Church’s role in the deaths of thousands of native children.

Following rising tensions with China, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen confirms U.S. troops have been training the Taiwanese military.

Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo came out this week as gay, making him the only out player in a top-flight professional soccer league.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

