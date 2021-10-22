The News Roundup — International

A gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries has asked for a ransom of $17 million for their safe return. The White House said that the FBI is working on a solution and is part of a coordinated government effort to return the religious workers home safely.

The international community is struggling to address climate change. A U.N. report found that governments are on track to produce twice as much fossil fuel pollution as is necessary to keep global temperatures down by 2030.

Australian officials have rebuffed GOP Sen. Ted Cruz after his comments about the country’s response to COVID-19. The Texas congressman shared an online video of an Australian politician announcing a vaccine mandate and lamented, saying he’d always considered the country the “Texas of the Pacific” due to its promotion of individual liberty. The same Australian politician, Michael Gunner, responded to Cruz by saying, “You know nothing about us.”

We cover the most important stories from around the world during the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5