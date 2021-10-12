© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Vilsack On The Pandemic, Groceries, And The American Supply Chain

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 12, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Tom Vilsack speaks after being nominated to be Agriculture Secretary by US President-elect Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Tom Vilsack speaks after being nominated to be Agriculture Secretary by US President-elect Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the pandemic has “impacted every stage of our food supply chain.”

It’s a concern that’s shared by farmers, schools, and some of the country’s biggest retailers.

In fact, some of our biggest food producers are now telling grocers to cancel some planned promotions to avoid certain products disappearing quickly from store shelves.

It’s a headache for everyone. What can we address concerns over the squeeze on America’s food supply chain?   

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now