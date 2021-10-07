Vaccination Nation: YouTube, Booster Shots, And New York Public Schools

Booster shots are rolling out, YouTube banned all vaccine misinformation, and New York City’s public schools put a vaccine mandate in place.

Sports leagues like the NBA are struggling as players deny the effectiveness of vaccines. The pandemic death toll has passed 700,000.

We tackle it all in this installment of Vaccination Nation. We go over the latest vaccine news and guidance and we answer all your questions.

