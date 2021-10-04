The Supreme Court Takes On Abortion, Gun Control, And More

Most of the Supreme Court Justices are back together in person for the first time in over a year. JusticeBrett Kavanaugh, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, will join remotely.

The court will be hearing some hugely consequential cases this term including a major abortion case that could challenge the long-standing precedent of Roe v. Wade, a gun control case with possible far-reaching effects, and an unusual case in Maine on religious freedom.

We’ll talk through some of the biggest cases on the docket and what could come out of the conservative-leaning court’s rule.

