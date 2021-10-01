Jeannie Suk Gersen: How can understanding divorce help a marriage?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

Marriage takes a lot of work. And part of preventing eventual heartache, says law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen, is seeing marriage and partnership through the lens of divorce.

About Jeannie Suk Gersen

Jeannie Suk Gersen is the John H. Watson, Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, where she has taught courses on constitutional law, criminal law and procedure, family law, and sexual assault and harassment.

Before joining the Harvard faculty in 2006, she served as a law clerk to Associate Justice David Souter on the United States Supreme Court, and to Judge Harry Edwards on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She has also served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Gersen is also a contributing writer for The New Yorker and has written three books. Her book At Home in the Law was awarded the Law and Society Association's Herbert Jacob Prize for the best law and society book of the year. She has also received awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship and Harvard Law School's Sacks-Freund Award for Teaching Excellence.

