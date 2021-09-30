The News Roundup — Domestic

The Senate is expected to vote on a revamped spending bill that would forestall a government shutdown at the end of the week. In the face of Republican resistance, Democrats have left action on the debt limit out of the bill.

Vaccine production and use continue to develop. The first booster shots for the elderly and high-risk individuals were administered this week. Pfizer and BioNTech released data backing their vaccines for children under the age of 11.

As vaccine mandates roll out, staffing shortages in some industries are expected. United Airlines could fire as many as 600 employees for refusing to comply with its vaccination requirement. New York is bracing for health care worker staffing shortages as its mandate starts next week.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5