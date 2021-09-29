© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Congress And The Commanders: Military Leaders Testify On Afghanistan

WAMU 88.5
Published September 29, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (C) departs a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations at the Dirksen Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are back on the Hill this week to talk about Afghanistan.

Yesterday, they appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Today, they face the House Armed Services Committee.

And we’ve already heard a lot. That includes a public admission that they believed it would be a mistake to withdraw allAmerican troops from Afghanistan. That’s at odds with what we’ve heard from President Biden.

What can we expect from their testimony going forward?

