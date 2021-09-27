© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How America Can Reliably Resist Ransomware

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published September 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT
A laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on in Geldrop.
The Biden Administration is attempting to curtail an uptick in ransomware attacks on American businesses. Just last week, an Iowa grain co-operative was hit by a cyberattack by hacking group BlackMatter demanding $5.9 million dollars. 

In June, the world’s largest meat processing company was hit by a ransomware group and paid $11 million dollars to resume its operations. And in May, the Colonial Pipeline Company was attacked, disrupting gas supplies to the east coast for a week. 

These attacks are indeed becoming more frequent. According to the Treasury Department, ransomware payments exceeded $400 million last year – more than four times higher than in 2019. 

So, what can government and business leaders do to combat these attacks? And who’s responsible for improving our cybersecurity?

