The News Roundup — International

Published September 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
A woman receives ballots at a polling station during the second day of the three-day parliamentary and local elections in Moscow.
President Joe Biden visited the U.N. this week and promised attendees a decade of “relentless diplomacy.” In his speech to the assembly, the president promised to double the U.S.’s donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Those involved in global markets are on edge watching what’s happening as Evergrande, a huge Chinese property company, flirts withdefaulting on its debts.

The party supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin won a majority of seats in the Russian parliament. The election, however, was reportedly marred by fraud with attacks on tech companies like Apple and Google for restricting access to a votingcoordination app backed by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

