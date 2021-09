Ask Me Another premiered on May 4, 2012, and wouldn't ya know it, things have happened in those nine years since! Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez guess if certain events occurred before Ask Me Another premiered or after. Sounds simple enough! Plus, there's no way our perception of time is in any way warped by this past year and a half...

Heard on The Penultimate Puzzles

