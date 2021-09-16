The News Roundup — International

According to a new book written by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, U.S. Gen. Mark A. Milley covertly assured his counterparts in China that former President Donald Trump wouldn’t launch a missile strike against their country twice.

Following the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country, millions of Afghans now face starvation per a United Nations report. Overseas, thousands of Afghans are stuck on military bases in the U.S. waiting for resettlement.

The European Union announced a new biomedical authority to fight future pandemics. Within its borders,France laid off 3,000 healthcare workers for refusing to receive a vaccine.

