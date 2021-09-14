© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How Singer-Songwriter Joy Oladokun Is Defending Her Own Happiness

Published September 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun performs at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun found wild success this past year despite a deep uncertainty surrounding the music industry.

Her soulful, honest lyrics are finding their way into popular TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “This Is Us.” Her new album, “In Defense Of My Own Happiness,” delves into her relationship with the church and what it means to be the American child of immigrant parents.

We talk with her about all of it. Plus we hear her play live music straight from her home studio.

 

