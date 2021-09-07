In less than a week, Californians will head to the polls in a recall election to decide the fate of their governor, Gavin Newsom.

It’s the second recall of a California governor in the state’s history and 46 candidates are hoping to take his job including conservative talk show host Larry Elder,reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, and financial YouTuber Kevin Paffrath.

But do any of them have a chance of replacing Newsom in one of the bluest states in the U.S.? And what’s with California and recall elections anyway?

We talk about the Golden State’s unique practice of direct democracy and answer all your questions about the upcoming election.

