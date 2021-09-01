© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Hurricanes Are Heating Up And Speeding Up

WAMU 88.5
Published September 1, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
The Maldonado family travel by boat to their home after it flooded during Hurricane Ida in Barataria, Louisiana.
The Maldonado family travel by boat to their home after it flooded during Hurricane Ida in Barataria, Louisiana.

The death toll continues to rise in the southeast as officials assess the damage from Hurricane Ida.

Nearly a million people are still without power two days after the storm slammed into Louisiana’s coastline.Some had evacuated and some were forced to remain.

Hurricanes have always been an issue. But if they’re heating up – and speeding up – how can we be prepared?

We open the phones to find out how folks who left and folks who remained are doing.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now