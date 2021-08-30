The State Of Care For Perinatal And Postpartum Depression

Nearly one in seven people who give birth experience postpartum depression.

Right now, there’s only one PPD medication, called brexanolone, currently approved by the FDA. While it’s known to be extremely effective, access is very limited.

But a revolution in treating perinatal and postpartum depression may be underway.

Earlier this summer, researchers published promising Phase 3 trial results of a new medication called zuranolone.

From Time:

Zuranolone works similarly to its predecessor—both target the GABA receptors in users’ brains, which are believed to affect stress. But the new drug has several potential benefits compared to the existing medication.

[…] Between the price, availability and the requisite hospitalization—which takes patients away from their families and jobs—brexanolone isn’t a viable option for many women. Zuranolone’s sticker price is not yet clear, but the drug can be taken at home over the course of two weeks, meaning it may be both cheaper and easier to access, especially when factoring in hospital stays.

We talk with experts about the current landscape of treatment for perinatal and postpartum depression and what FDA approval of zuranolone could mean.

