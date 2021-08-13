© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colleges Are Going Big To Incentivize Student Vaccinations

By Elissa Nadworny
Published August 13, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT

U.S. colleges are counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep their campuses safe this fall. Many are pulling out flashy rewards to encourage students and faculty to get their shots.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny covers higher education and college access for NPR. She's led the NPR Ed team's multiplatform storytelling – incorporating radio, print, comics, photojournalism, and video into the coverage of education. In 2017, that work won an Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation. As an education reporter for NPR, she's covered many education topics, including new education research, chronic absenteeism, and some fun deep-dives into the most popular high school plays and musicals and the history behind a classroom skeleton.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now