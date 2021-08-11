The History And Heartbreak Of The Dixie Fire

The Dixie fire is still roaring. The blaze has now burned through more than 500,000 acres of California, making it the second-largest overall fire in the state’s history and its largest single fire.

The fire devastated Greenville last week, destroying businesses and homes. A gas station, hotel, and bar were among the structures destroyed.

“Our historical buildings, families’ homes, small businesses, and our children’s schools are completely lost,” Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook.

Marty Walters lives on the the edge of Dixie fire. Her family has lived in the area for decades. She tells us what life is like now for those impacted and the precarious future for communities like hers.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5