Why Does Menopause Give Us Pause?

Change is inevitable. So why don’t we talk more about The Change?

By 2025 over 1.1 billion people will be postmenopausal, but if you ask the average person on the street, they’ll likely say no one talks about it. Jessica Grose writes in The New York Times:

The shroud of secrecy around women’s intimate bodily functions is among the many reasons experts cite for the lack of public knowledge about women’s health in midlife. But looking at the medical and cultural understanding of perimenopause through history reveals how this rite of passage, sometimes compared to a second puberty, has been overlooked and under discussed.

We get into the nitty-gritty of what happens during menopause, why, and how to deal with the symptoms with our panel of experts.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5