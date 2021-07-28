The Difficult Dilemma Of Doping At The Olympics

After Russia was caught doping its athletes in 2014, the International Olympic Committee committed to doing things differently at the Tokyo games.

But the pandemic impacted drug testing globally, decreasing the number of tests given to athletes by 45 percent compared to the previous year.

Beyond that, the banning of track star Sha’Carri Richardson for failing a drug test for marijuana has many wondering if the IOC’s testing strategies are outdated.

We talk to two experts about how far anti-doping strategies can really go.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5