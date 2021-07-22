Dealing With The Delta Variant

It is a stark reality. But in some parts of the country, the pandemic in 2021 is shaping up to be worse than it was in 2020.

Covid case numbers are climbing rapidly, though they remain well below peak levels.Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing but at a slower pace.

But as the Delta variant has spread in the U.S., infection levels have soared in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, and Missouri.

What the “Show-Me” State is showing the rest of the country is the central theme of Ed Yong’s latest article for the Atlantic.

Can the United States find a way to deal with the Delta variant?

