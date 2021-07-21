Extreme Weather Is Pummeling The World. Can We Adapt?

We’re halfway through 2021 and already extreme weather has dominated the headlines. Fires, floods, droughts, and record-shattering heatwaves have swept over both the U.S. and the world.

The United States has already spent $29 billion fighting extreme weather events in the first six months of the year. That number is expected to only go up.

But both climate scientists and disaster researchers say the influx in climate-related disasters shouldn’t shock anybody. And there’s still a lot we can do to prepare and adapt… if we’re willing to actually do any of it.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5