The Debate Over Wording In Bruce Springsteen's 'Thunder Road' Is Settled

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Listen to the beginning of this Bruce Springsteen song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THUNDER ROAD")

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) The screen door slams. Mary's dress sways.

MARTINEZ: What is Mary's dress doing? Is it swaying or waving? The debate over this classic mondegreen in "Thunder Road" may finally be settled. The Boss's co-producer Jon Landau told The New Yorker the word is sways. That's what Bruce's original notebooks say, and that's how he sang the song.