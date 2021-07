The art of the Supreme Court dissent is nothing new. But through the years there’s been one dissent that has stood out: Justice John Marshall Harlan in the case of Plessy v. Ferguson.

The case codified Jim Crow and is considered a stain on the history of SCOTUS. The Kentucky-born justice was the lone voice against it.

We’ll discuss why (including an influence from his possible half-brother) and Harlan’s lasting legacy.

