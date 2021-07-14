Birth Control: Future

It’s been 60 years since the birth control pill hit the market in the U.S.

The pill transformed lives, but when it comes to contraceptive options, it’s no longer the end-all, be-all.

Scientists continue to have breakthroughs, including in the development of male birth control options.

And consumer demands — and concerns — have evolved.

From The New York Times:

Complaints about available birth control methods vary. Some people are scared off by accounts of the pain involved with the insertion of an intrauterine device. “Some people don’t want to have an IUD in their body,” [said Erica Chidi, a founder and the chief executive of LOOM, a sexual health education platform]. Some do not like the side effects of birth control pills, which can include headaches, a decreased libido and emotional roller coasters.

Others are concerned about serious health risks, like blood clotting. Recently, after the F.D.A. paused use of a coronavirus vaccine because of its associated risk of blood clots, some women wondered why medical professionals are not more worried around the blood-clotting risks of birth control pills. (Blood clots associated with the pill can occur in the leg or the lungs, but the risk is very low.)

What contraceptive options will the next 60 years bring us?

