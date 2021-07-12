© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Cat Who Survived The Florida Condo Collapse Is Reunited With His Family

Published July 12, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Beyond the loss of human life in a building collapse in Florida, there was the loss of pets. A survivor told NPR she agonized over leaving a cat behind. But we can now report one other cat survived, Binx. A searcher found the cat roaming the site. Animal rescue volunteers used flyers and social media posts to find Binx's family. And Taylor Gonzalez has now embraced the cat, saying it's been a very long journey. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

