The Power Of Plants To Heal And Harm

Michael Pollan is a best-selling author. His latest work looks at three psychoactive plants and has left him making some bold claims.

He says it wasn’t just coal that fueled the Industrial Revolution, but caffeine. Alongside opium and mescaline, caffeine features prominently in his new book, “This Is Your Mind on Plants.”

This new work is a follow-up to his 2018 bestseller, “How to Change Your Mind — What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.”

He talks to us about a new wave of interest in the psychedelic drug revolution; its complexities, cultural significance, and how these mind-bending substances change how we see ourselves and each other.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5